Exploring Human Rights Debates At The UN In New York

This week the Inside Geneva podcast is in New York, where the United Nations (UN) General Assembly is hearing multiple reports of serious human rights violations. But how seriously are they taken?

“I think it's more difficult to get the human rights message [across] here in New York at the General Assembly. But hopefully we will be heard,” says Mariana Katzarova, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Russia.

Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan are on the agenda. But so is the situation of human rights groups inside Russia.

“The situation with political prisoners in Russia today is no longer a crisis, it's a catastrophe. We now have more political prisoners in Russia alone than there were in the whole of the Soviet Union, so that's 15 countries put together,” says Vladimir Kara-Murza, a former political prisoner.