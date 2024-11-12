Exploring Human Rights Debates At The UN In New York
Date
11/12/2024 2:26:17 PM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
This week the Inside Geneva podcast is in New York, where the United Nations (UN) General Assembly is hearing multiple reports of serious human rights violations. But how seriously are they taken?
This content was published on
November 12, 2024 - 10:16
2 minutes
Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo as well as the BBC.
“I think it's more difficult to get the human rights message [across] here in New York at the General Assembly. But hopefully we will be heard,” says Mariana Katzarova, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Russia.
External Content
Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan are on the agenda. But so is the situation of human rights groups inside Russia.
“The situation with political prisoners in Russia today is no longer a crisis, it's a catastrophe. We now have more political prisoners in Russia alone than there were in the whole of the Soviet Union, so that's 15 countries put together,” says Vladimir Kara-Murza, a former political prisoner.
MENAFN12112024000210011054ID1108878011
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.