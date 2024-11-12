(MENAFN- Amman Net) Jordan's decision to reassert over Baqoura and Ghumar marked a momentous step in our nation's history, symbolizing not only a affirmation but also a commitment to stability, prosperity, and security. " />Celebrating five years reclaiming Baqoura and Ghumar | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيسي البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

الموقع الرسمي لراديو البلد



أخبار

تقارير

مقالات

تحقيقات

فيديو

راديو البلد

مشاريع

نشاطات ومقابلات

بودكاست

عمان نت لايت English

ادعمنا | Donate Main navigationأدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. موجز راديو البلدالأردن، يشارك اليوم، في القمة العربية والإسلامية المشتركة غير العادية، لبحث التطورات الراهنة في المنطقة.أمانة عمّان الكبرى،تطلقاستطلاعا للرأيلقياس رأي المجتمع في مدينة عمّان بشأن توفير خدمة الاصطفاف.وزارة التربية والتعليم توقف الرحلات المدرسية بدءاً من 14 تشرين الثاني الحالي، وحتى تاريخ 15 آذار المقبل.مقتل شاب أربعيني، أمس، بعيار ناري على يد شقيقه في المزار الجنوبي بمحافظة الكرك، إثر مشاجرة عائلية.بلدية إربد الكبرى، تباشر بتنفيذ مشروع إنشاء سوق للمنتجات الشعبية شمال المدينة الصناعية، في منطقتي الروضة وبيت راس.استشهاد أربعة فلسطينيين وإصابة آخرون، الاثنين، بقصف للاحتلال الإسرائيلي على مخيم النصيرات وسط قطاع غزة.جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يقول إنه اعترض خلال الليل 4 طائرات مسيرة أطلقت من جهة الشرق باتجاه إسرائيل على حد وصفهم.تنخفض الاثنين، درجات الحرارة قليلاً، لتكون حول معدلاتها العامة لمثل هذا الوقت من السنة، ويكون الطقس غائما جزئيًا ولطيف الحرارة في أغلب المناطق، ومعتدلًا في الأغوار والبحر الميت والعقب. × أدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. Celebrating five years reclaiming Baqoura and Ghumar 11/12/2024 - 15:03الرابط المختصر By Rula Samain

Jordan's decision to reassert sovereignty over Baqoura and Ghumar marked a momentous step in our nation's history, symbolizing not only a political affirmation but also a commitment to stability, prosperity, and security.



His Majesty King Abdullah II's directive to reclaim both Baqoura and Ghumar lands reflected Jordan's dedication to safeguarding its national interests, honoring diplomatic agreements with neighboring countries, and prioritizing sovereignty and border protection.

Politically, the Baqoura and Ghumar areas represent more than mere territory; they symbolize Jordan's determination to exercise authority over its land and resources.





In October 2018, His Majesty announced the Kingdom's decision to terminate the peace treaty annexes on these areas by their legal expiration in October 2019-a step underscoring Jordan's belief that peace and stability in the region cannot come at the expense of its political independence.



Jordan's support of regional peace has long been clear and strong. This step reaffirmed that Jordan's priority remains its own security and self-determination. And while remaining committed to regional harmony, Jordan sent out the message that peace cannot come at the expense of Jordan's security and autonomy.

Economically, both lands are known for their rich soils. The Baqoura and Ghumar, are well-suited for agricultural development, and now that Jordan celebrates the five years of reclaiming these areas, the country had the opportunity to boost its agricultural sector, create jobs and increase food security–– a direct investment in the welfare of Jordanians since self-sufficiency is a top national goal.

Most importantly, reclaiming the Baqoura land, in the northwestern part of the Kingdom, and Ghumar, in the south of the Dead Sea, resonates deeply. For generations, Jordanians have been united by a shared identity and a commitment to peace which are inseparable from our values. The decision of reclamation of the lands surpasses territory; it reflects our pride and our unity, and that our respect for agreements with other nations does not mean compromising on our principles, as demonstrated by Jordan's balanced pursuit of peace while prioritizing its sovereignty.



*Journalist and writer specializing in interfaith dialogues and peace and reconciliation

