King At Arab, Islamic Summit Urges Arab, Friendly Countries To Join Effort To Launch Humanitarian Bridge To Break Gaza Siege

says urgent action must be taken to end aggression, killing, destruction and escalation in the region

King says international community's failure to stop Israel's war on Gaza led to its escalation against Palestinians in West Bank, violations of holy sites in Jerusalem, and war on Lebanon

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday called on Arab and friendly countries to participate in launching a humanitarian bridge to break the siege imposed on Gaza and deliver emergency aid to the Strip, which is suffering from a humanitarian catastrophe.

Delivering Jordan's address at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit, hosted by the Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, His Majesty said,“urgent action must be taken to end the aggression, the killing, the destruction, and escalation in the region,” according to a Royal Court statement.

“We don't want words; we want serious positions and tangible efforts to end the tragedy, save people in Gaza, and provide the assistance they need,” the King continued.

His Majesty reaffirmed the need to immediately stop the war on Gaza and Lebanon, protect the innocent, and end the destruction to prevent pushing the region into an all-out war, for which everyone will pay the price.

The King said the international community's failure to stop Israel's war on Gaza led to its escalation against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and the war on Lebanon.

Following is the English translation of His Majesty's speech:

“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful,

Prayers and peace be upon our Prophet Mohammad,

Your Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud,

Your Highnesses and Excellencies,

Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.

I thank my brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and my brother His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for hosting this summit, which takes place at a time the region is experiencing a tragedy that cannot be tolerated, one that requires immediate action to end it.

Over a year has passed since Israel launched its war on Gaza. A year of destruction, the killing of innocent people, and violating international law and UN resolutions.

The international community did not stop Israel, so it escalated its aggression against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, and against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and waged a war on Lebanon.

These wars must stop. They must stop immediately, so we can protect the innocent, end the destruction and prevent pushing the region into an all-out war whose price everyone will pay.

How can we address generations in our countries? How can we justify to them the global failure to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon?

How can we convince them that international law exists to protect all peoples and their right to life, without discrimination between one people or another, or one state or another?

My brothers,

We must immediately step up our efforts to focus on the following:

. Breaking the siege on the people of Gaza to end the humanitarian disaster.

. Stopping escalation in the West Bank and violations against holy sites, which weaken chances of peace and threaten regional security.

. Supporting Lebanon's sovereignty and security, ending the war, and providing the aid needed by the Lebanese people.

. Creating a real political horizon to resolve the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution, as it is the only way to achieve peace, stability, and security in the region.

My brothers,

The international community must take a firm stance to prevent the exacerbation of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and reach an immediate ceasefire.

Urgent action must be taken to end the aggression, the killing, the destruction, and escalation in the region. We don't want words; we want serious positions and tangible efforts to end the tragedy, save people in Gaza, and provide the assistance they need.

I call on our brothers and friends to participate in launching a humanitarian bridge to deliver emergency aid to Gaza, as we do everything we can to stop the war and end the injustice against Gazans and Palestinians in the West Bank, in order to fulfil their right to freedom, so that our region can regain its security and achieve the just peace it deserves.

Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.”

The Jordanian delegation at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh.

Later Monday, King Abdullah returned to Jordan after heading the Kingdom's delegation at the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit.