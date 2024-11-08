RPS Students In Educational Trip To Nasa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A team of 43 students from Rajagiri Public School (RPS) recently concluded a ten-day educational odyssey to the US, with a primary focus on a rocketry camp at Nasa Space Centre.

The young minds were ignited with the fundamentals of rocket science, fostering a deep appreciation for space exploration and scientific inquiry.

The enriching experience not only broadened students' horizons but also instilled in them a lifelong passion for and innovation. The team also visited Niagara Falls, the United Nations headquarters, and World.

MENAFN08112024000067011011ID1108867363