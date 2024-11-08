RPS Students In Educational Trip To Nasa
Date
11/8/2024 11:01:05 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A team of 43 students from Rajagiri Public School (RPS) recently concluded a ten-day educational odyssey to the US, with a primary focus on a rocketry camp at Nasa Space Centre.
The young minds were ignited with the fundamentals of rocket science, fostering a deep appreciation for space exploration and scientific inquiry.
The enriching experience not only broadened students' horizons but also instilled in them a lifelong passion for learning and innovation. The team also visited Niagara Falls, the United Nations headquarters, and Disney World.
MENAFN08112024000067011011ID1108867363
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.