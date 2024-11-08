HM Shah, Rajnath Singh On Campaign Trail In Poll-Bound Jharkhand Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will address several rallies in the poll-bound state of Jharkhand on Saturday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign blitzkrieg in the run-up to the Assembly in the eastern state.

HM Shah has got a busy schedule lined up for Saturday as he will address four rallies in Jharkhand where polling will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20.

The Home will address the first rally at around 11 A.M. in the Chhatarpur Assembly segment and from there, he will leave for Hazaribarh where he is scheduled to address his second poll rally of the day at around 12.30 P.M.

After wrapping up the Hazaribagh programme, the former party President of the BJP will arrive in Potka where he will address the third rally at around 2 P.M.

In Jamshedpur, Home Minister Shah will address the day's fourth election rally at around 3.15 P.M.

Besides, Home Minister Amit Shah, his Union Cabinet colleague, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also address two rallies today in Jharkhand.

The veteran BJP leader, also a former party President of the BJP, will address the first rally at around 12.50 P.M. in Khunti and the second rally in Chatra at around 2.25 P.M.

As the Assembly polls draw near, the BJP has intensified campaigning in Jharkhand and pulled out the big guns. Many of the BJP's star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been addressing rallies to garner support for the candidates contesting the two-phase Assembly polls.

During a mega rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa on November 4, PM Modi slammed the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), labelling them as "anti-Adivasi".

Accusing the parties of disrespecting country's Adivasi community, PM Modi highlighted their alleged disregard for India's Adivasi President.

Addressing a huge gathering in Chaibasa, PM Modi stated: "History stands as a proof of how the British were uprooted from Kolhan. Today, Kolhan is determined to uproot the corrupt JMM government."

He also asserted that his party would form the new government in the state.

PM Modi also underscored the BJP's commitment to Jharkhand, invoking a popular slogan that has gained traction among the masses: "Roti, beti aur maati ki pukaar, Jharkhand me BJP-NDA sarkar," affirming that if the NDA assumes power, it will focus on addressing local demands symbolised by "Roti, Beti, Maati (livelihood, daughters, and land).”