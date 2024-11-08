25 Injured As Rescue Operations Conclude In Kharkiv Following Russian Airstrike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kharkiv following a devastating Russian using guided bombs.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported this on Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform.

"Emergency rescue operations and debris clearing have been completed in Kharkiv. A total of 25 people, including one child, were as a result of enemy airstrikes," the statement reads.

Rescue teams, including the Kharkiv SES garrison and the 2nd Special Rapid Response Center, worked alongside municipal services to clear the debris. Approximately 240 cubic meters of rubble were removed from the site.

ofon

SES psychologists were on-site, providing assistance to 45 individuals affected by the incident.

As reported, nighttime airstrikes by Russia in Kharkiv damaged the Derzhprom building for the second time in 10 days. Additionally, a supermarket, metro station exits, residential buildings, and vehicles were also damaged.