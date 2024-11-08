Italian President To Visit Beijing To Discuss China's Mediation In Ukraine War Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian President Sergio Mattarella plans to urge China to take an active role in mediating the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East during his visit to Beijing.

This was reported by Euractiv , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that Mattarella, during his visit to China, aims to strengthen ties and gain support for a joint approach to solving global issues. A meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled in Beijing.

"In a series of strategic discussions, Mattarella is expected to urge Xi to take a proactive role in mediating two critical global conflicts: the war in Ukraine and escalating tensions in the Middle East," the publication reads.

According to Italian diplomatic sources, China's involvement could be decisive, as the international community seeks ways to establish peace in regions where traditional Western influence has reached a stalemate.

The talks are also expected to cover security, trade, and cultural relations between Italy and China.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the United States believes that China's support for Russia's defense sector is a crucial factor in enabling the Kremlin to continue its war against Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith stated that China is merely pretending to be "neutral" about the war in Ukraine, but in reality, it has sided with the Kremlin and is providing tangible support to the aggressor, fueling its attacks on Ukrainian cities and the Ukrainian Armed Forces.