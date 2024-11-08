War Update: 114 Combat Clashes Along Front Lines, Fighting Continues On Six Fronts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat clashes have occurred on the frontline, with fighting still ongoing in six sectors of the front. Russian are the most intense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"The enemy is using all available forces and means to achieve their goals. The Defense Forces are acting professionally and effectively, inflicting significant losses on the enemy," the General Staff noted.

It is reported that Russian artillery has shelled the settlements of Novenke, Pavlivka, Volfyno, Khotyn, Pokrivka, Zhuravka, Tymofiivka, Bilovody, Basivka, and Chuikivka in Sumy region, Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv region, and Oleksandrivka in Kharkiv region.

The Russian forces dropped eight guided aerial bombs on Vodolahy, Stetskivka, Khotyn, and Zhuravka.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian forces have attempted to storm the Ukrainian defense positions twice near Vovchansk, eight aerial bombs were dropped on Vovchansk, Odnorobivka, and Kharkiv.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russians launched nine attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Kindrashivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozove, and Berestove. The Ukrainian defenders repelled all the enemy assaults. The Russian forces launched eight guided air rockets on the settlements of Kivsharivka, Novoosynove, and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions nine times near Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny, Torske, and Hryhorivka. Eight combat clashes ended in failure for the invaders, and one is still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Bilohorivka, and another combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian forces are storming the Ukrainian positions near Bondarne. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian invaders, supported by aviation, concentrated their offensive efforts near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Since the beginning of the day, four combat clashes have taken place there, all of which were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian forces.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have attempted 24 times to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, Vyshneve, and Chumatske. The Ukrainian defenders have repelled 19 of these attacks, with five clashes still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, fighting continues near Illinka, Berestky, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Voznesenka, Maksymivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka. According to updated information, the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 18 out of 32 enemy attacks in this area today. Fierce fighting continues.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian troops attempted to storm the Ukrainian positions six times near Bohoyavlenka. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian army attacked near Novoandriivka and struck Novoandriivka and Lobkove with unguided air rockets. An Iskander-M missile strike was reportedly launched on Novomykolaivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy continues to attempt to dislodge the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions. Today, they stormed the Ukrainian positions once but without success.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kursk region, the Russian forces continue their assaults, but the Ukrainian forces are holding active defense and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy.