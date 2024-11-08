Musk Joined Trump's Call With Zelensky - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Billionaire Elon Musk joined U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

That's according to Axios , citing its own sources, Ukrinform reports.

The call between and Zelensky lasted around 25 minutes, according to the sources who were briefed on its details.

After Zelensky congratulated Trump, the president-elect said he would support Ukraine, but did not go into details.

Three sources briefed on the call all told Axios that Zelensky felt the call went well and that it did not increase his anxiety about Trump's victory. One source said it "didn't leave Zelensky with a feeling of despair."

Musk also weighed in during the call to say he will continue supporting Ukraine through his Starlink satellites, the sources said.

Trump and Zelensky did not delve into policies like Trump's purported plan to end the war, or the prospect of further U.S. aid, the sources said.

Trump told Zelensky Wednesday that they would continue the conversations after he assembles his foreign policy team.

Zelensky met with Trump in New York in September. According to sources, Trump told Zelensky he would not abandon Ukraine, but wants to give diplomacy a chance.

"I promise you will be happy with me," Trump told Zelensky during that meeting, according to a source with knowledge.

In attendance at that meeting was former U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, a possible Trump pick for secretary of state or another senior post. Grenell is expected to play a leading role in any Ukraine diplomacy.

Since the meeting in New York, Zelensky's advisers have kept an open channel of communication with Trump's aides.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images