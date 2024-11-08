UNIFIL Accuses Israeli Occupation Of Violating UNSC Resolution 1701

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The UN Interim Force in Lebanon denounced on Friday the Israeli forces for their deliberate destruction of its property one day after two Israeli excavators and a bulldozer partially destroyed a UNFIL position in Ras Naqoura, southwest Lebanon.

"In response to our urgent protest, the IDF (Israeli occupation forces) denied any activity was taking place inside the UNIFIL position," the peacekeeping mission said in a statement.

"The IDF's deliberate and direct destruction of clearly identifiable UNIFIL property is a flagrant violation of international law and resolution 1701," it stressed.

"We again remind the IDF and all actors of their obligation to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.

"Since 30 September, the IDF has repeatedly demanded that peacekeepers leave their positions near the Blue Line "for their safety."

"Yesterday's incident, like seven other similar incidents, is not a matter of peacekeepers getting caught in the crossfire, but of deliberate and direct actions by the IDF," according to the statement.

"We also note with concern the destruction and removal this week of two of the blue barrels that mark the UN-delineated line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel (the Blue Line). Peacekeepers directly observed the IDF removing one of them.

"Despite the unacceptable pressures being exerted on the mission through various channels, peacekeepers will continue to undertake our mandated monitoring and reporting tasks under resolution 1701," it added. (end)

