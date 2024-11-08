Kuwaiti Driver Leads Round 2 Of Qatar Drift Championship
DOHA, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Salem Al-Sarraf, of Kuwait's Basil Al-Salem Al-Sabah Racing Club, came leading in the second round of the 2024-2025 Qatar Drift Championship being held in Doha on Friday.
His teammates Mohammad Khourshed and Maseer Bu-shibah finished third and fourth, respectively.
The Lebanese driver Ehab Falah held the second place.
Ali Al-Muhtasib, of Kuwait, ranked first the first round of the championship in October with 28 points, while his compatriot Al-Sarraf finished second.
The championship, made up of five rounds, continues until mid-April, 2025. (end)
