J&K Assembly Adjourned Sine Die
Date
11/8/2024 7:08:45 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday after the House passed the Motion of Thanks on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address.
The Assembly met for a five-day session on Monday, the first since the developments of August 5, 2019, when the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories and its special status revoked. It witnessed chaotic scenes since Wednesday, disrupting its proceedings.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members staged vociferous protests since the passage of a resolution moved by the ruling National Conference (NC), seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives from the region for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.
ADVERTISEMENT
On the final day of the session, the Assembly passed the Motion of Thanks on the LG's address and subsequently, the House was adjourned sine die by speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
BJP Runs Mock Assembly, Threatens Parallel Govt in J&K
PDP, NC Spar Over Resolution Phrasing
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN08112024000215011059ID1108867045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.