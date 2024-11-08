J&K Assembly Adjourned Sine Die

The Assembly met for a five-day session on Monday, the first since the developments of August 5, 2019, when the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories and its special status revoked. It witnessed chaotic scenes since Wednesday, disrupting its proceedings.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members staged vociferous protests since the passage of a moved by the ruling National Conference (NC), seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives from the region for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.

On the final day of the session, the Assembly passed the Motion of Thanks on the LG's address and subsequently, the House was adjourned sine die by speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now