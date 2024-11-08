PDP, NC Spar Over Resolution Phrasing

PDP MLA from Pulwama Waheed Para said his party supported the resolution brought by the ruling National Conference (NC) on Wednesday but wanted to ensure that people outside do not feel there was a compromise in it.

“The onus of acceptance and tolerance lies on the majority. We are recording the erosion of our legacy, the legacy of (NC founder) Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Our concern is that it is a historic session. People should not feel that there was a compromise or betrayal,” he said.

Notably, Para had to protest to get time from the Assembly Speaker to allow him to speak on the motion of thanks to the Lieutenant Governor's address.



“People of Kashmir should not feel that there has been a compromise in response to the August 5, 2019 changes. Our concerns with NC leadership is that it's a historic session but when Kashmiri people read it( resolution) they should not feel there has been a compromise or betrayal,” Para said.

Para also objected to some NC members making“degrading” references to PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed while speaking on the motion of thanks in the House.

“They called Jama'at-e-Islami members traitors and spoke ill about Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. If we talk of betrayal, it was started by Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah. He was the first one to compromise,” Para said.

The comments of the PDP leader prompted protests from the treasury benches.

The House has been witnessing uproar for the last two days as BJP MLAs protested vociferously after the passage of the resolution.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution on Wednesday that said:“This Legislative Assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal.”

It said the Assembly calls upon the Centre to initiate talks with elected representatives from the region for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and constitutional guarantees and to work out constitutional mechanisms for the same.

“This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” it added.

