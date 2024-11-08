Natura &Co’S Q3 2024: Growth Amidst Restructuring Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Natura & Co., Brazil's cosmetics giant, reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024. The company saw strong revenue growth but faced a significant net loss due to restructuring efforts.



Revenue reached R$5.976 billion ($1.048 billion), up 17.4% year-over-year. This growth was driven by strong performance in Brazil and Latin American markets. Natura brand sales in Brazil increased by 19.4%.



However, the company reported a net loss of R$6.693 billion ($1.174 billion). This loss stemmed from a non-cash, non-recurring charge of R$7.0 billion ($1.228 billion) related to Avon Products Inc.'s Chapter 11 filing.



Despite the headline loss, Natura & Co. 's underlying operations showed improvement. The company's EBITDA grew by 87.6% to R$659.2 million ($115.6 million). This increase reflects improved operational efficiency and cost management.



CEO Fábio Barbosa emphasized the progress of the company's "Wave 2" integration strategy in Latin America. This initiative aims to create synergies between the Natura and Avon brands.







Natura & Co.'s digital sales rebounded, growing 12.5% after previous declines. This growth indicates the company's successful adaptation to changing consumer behaviors.

Natura & Co. Q3 2024 Results

The company's financial position remains stable. Natura & Co. ended the quarter with R$3.5 billion ($614 million) in cash and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.5x.



Investors reacted positively to the results. Natura & Co.'s stock price rose 1.70% on the day following the earnings release, outperforming the broader Ibovespa index.



Looking ahead, Natura & Co. plans to complete its "Wave 2" integration by the end of 2025. The company expects this strategy to drive further margin improvements and operational efficiencies.



Natura & Co.'s Q3 results highlight the challenges and opportunities facing the company. While restructuring efforts have led to short-term losses, the underlying business shows signs of improvement.



The company's focus on digital sales and market integration may position it for future growth. However, challenges remain, particularly in Avon's international operations.

MENAFN08112024007421016031ID1108866942