(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global

augmented reality (AR) market size is estimated to grow by USD 461.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

46.1% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in AR technology

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing AR integration in mobile devices. However,

privacy concerns over ar poses a challenge market players include Alphabet Inc., Atheer Inc, Dynabook Inc., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Marxent Labs LLC, Maxst Co. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., RealWear Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Ultraleap Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., Wikitude GmbH, and Zugara Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Component (Hardware and Software), End-user (Enterprise, Retail, Healthcare, Media and entertainment, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Atheer Inc, Dynabook Inc., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Marxent Labs LLC, Maxst Co. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Optinvent, PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., RealWear Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Ultraleap Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., Wikitude GmbH, and Zugara Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The augmented reality (AR) market is experiencing significant growth, with smartphone vendors like Apple and Samsung integrating hardware and software for AR mobile platforms. AR solutions enhance user experience and increase the value proposition of mobile devices, including smartphones,

phablets, and tablets. The market expansion is driven by the popularity and penetration of AR technology in industries such as 5G providers, AR chipsets, AR glasses, automotive sectors, defense & aerospace industry, education, gaming, media and entertainment, medical education, retail, and safety management. AR applications offer benefits in areas like design and visualization, engineering, drug information, interactive showrooms, and professional training. Technologies like OLED and spatial computing are also contributing to the market's growth.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges



Augmented Reality (AR) market encompasses various industries, including manufacturing, retail, education, gaming, and healthcare. AR technology offers enhanced experiences in sectors like automotive, drug information, and professional training. However, privacy concerns loom large due to the collection and processing of user data. AR can access personal information from social media and threaten user privacy through hacking. Smart glasses, with their ability to screen and process environments, raise privacy concerns for individuals and those around them. These challenges may hinder the AR market's growth during the forecast period.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This augmented reality (ar) market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Hardware 1.2 Software



2.1 Enterprise

2.2 Retail

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Media and entertainment 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Hardware- The Augmented Reality (AR) market is segmented by component into hardware and software. The hardware segment, which includes AR glasses, chipsets, and smartphones, is currently leading the market in terms of revenue share in 2022. This dominance is attributed to the expanding use of AR technology in various industries and verticals, such as the manufacturing industry for quality control and operations, media and entertainment for experiences, and the medical industry for medical education and augmented surgeries. Meta, a tech giant, and several startups are investing heavily in AR technology, leading to the development of advanced AR devices like Mixed reality (MR) smart glasses using OLED technology. The retail industry is also leveraging AR for virtual fitting rooms and virtual walkthroughs, while the automotive sectors are using AR for brand engagement and design visualization. Spatial computing, 5G providers, and computer vision are other emerging areas in the AR industry. Stanford University and other institutions are conducting research in AR technology for safety management, professional training, and wellbeing applications. The AR hardware market is expected to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

In the dynamic and innovative realm of technology, the Augmented Reality (AR) market is experiencing unprecedented growth. This cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing various sectors, including media and entertainment, gaming, and retail industries. In the gaming sector, AR is enhancing user experience by overlaying digital information on the real world. The integration of 5G providers and computer vision technology is enabling seamless AR experiences on smartphones. Tech players and startups are investing heavily in AR research and development, focusing on spatial computing and design and visualization. In the media industry, AR is being used for training, quality control, and safety management in operations. Stanford University and other educational institutions are incorporating AR into their curricula to prepare the next generation of engineers. The AR industry is also making strides in the retail sector, offering virtual try-on features and enhancing the shopping experience.

Market Research Overview

The Augmented Reality (AR) market is a rapidly growing industry that blends digital information with the physical world, creating experiences for consumers. AR technology is used in various sectors such as education, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. It enhances user experience by overlaying digital content onto real-world environments, providing valuable information and interactive experiences. AR is revolutionizing industries by improving productivity, enhancing customer engagement, and providing new opportunities for innovation. The market is driven by advancements in technology, increasing consumer demand, and investments from major industries. AR is expected to continue its growth trajectory, transforming the way we interact with the world around US.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Component



Hardware

Software

End-user



Enterprise



Retail



Healthcare



Media And Entertainment

Others

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED