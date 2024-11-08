ILHA INSPIRE Conference Attracts Leaders In The Luxury Hotel Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA) is thrilled to announce that its highly anticipated INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference, scheduled for December 4-5, 2024, at the prestigious Fontainebleau Las Vegas, is generating unprecedented excitement in the industry. As the premier event for luxury hospitality professionals, INSPIRE promises to deliver unparalleled networking opportunities, cutting-edge insights, and a for shaping the future of the sector.

Expanded Speaker Lineup and New Panels

ILHA INSPIRE Conference

The INSPIRE conference continues to attract top-tier talent, with several new panels and speakers added to the already impressive lineup:

Luxury Hospitality from the Owners' Perspective

Homi Vazifdar of The Canyon Group and Phil Keb from IHG will offer invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities luxury hotel owners face in today's dynamic market.

Trends in Luxury, Industry Disruptors, and Innovation

Moderated by Jonathan Falik of JF Capital Advisors , this panel features Walter Isenberg (Sage Hospitality ), Keith Space (Fort Hospitality Group ), and Ayesha Molino (Aria Las Vegas & Vdara Hotel & Spa ) discussing cutting-edge developments shaping the industry.

Meeting the Needs of the Changing Demographic of the Luxury Traveler

Peter Kressaty (LWHospitality Advisors ) and Ron Pohl (WorldHotels ) will explore generational differences and strategies to cater to evolving luxury traveler demographics, drawing on data from the McKinsey study and WorldHotels experiences.

What Keeps Luxury Hotel CIOs Up at Night

Led by David Goldstone from WorldVue , this panel features Rodney Linville (Nobu ), Mark Fancourt (Appellation ), and Rohan Jani (Hyatt ) discussing the technological challenges and opportunities in luxury hospitality.

Tapping the Potential of the Day Guest

Hosted by RESORTPASS and moderated by Liam Larkin, this panel includes Jessica Shea (Hilton ), Christoph McLaughlin (Ashford Inc. ), and Derek Harasiuk (Caesars Palace ) exploring the growing trend of day-use amenities in luxury hotels.

Networking Opportunities

The conference kicks off with a vibrant "Cocktails & Conversations" welcome event on the evening of the first day, sponsored by Avendra International . This networking opportunity sets the tone for two days of insightful discussions and valuable connections.

Expert Emcee

Shane Green of SGEi , known for hosting "Resort Rescue," will serve as the conference emcee, ensuring a captivating and energetic atmosphere throughout the event.

Barak Hirschowitz, President of the International Luxury Hotel Association, comments on the expanded program: "The addition of these new panels and speakers further enhances the value proposition of INSPIRE. Attendees will gain crucial insights into emerging trends, technological advancements, and evolving guest expectations, equipping them to lead in the luxury hospitality sector."

The INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference stands as the must-attend event for industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers. With its expanded program, world-class speakers, and unique networking opportunities, INSPIRE offers an unmatched platform for gaining crucial insights, forging valuable connections, and staying ahead in the dynamic world of luxury hospitality. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the conversation that will define the future of our industry.

For more information and to register, visit the INSPIRE Luxury Hospitality Conference website.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA):

The ILHA is the leading organization in the luxury hospitality industry, providing essential resources, insights, and networking opportunities to its global membership. Committed to innovation, education, and exceptional guest experiences, the ILHA serves as the premier platform for industry leaders to shape the future of luxury hospitality.

