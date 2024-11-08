Itech Painters Announces 2024 Choice Adoptions Fundraiser

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ITech Painters Logo

Choice Adoptions Logo

ITech Painters, a leading painting company in Portland, proudly announces the launch of its 2024 fundraiser supporting Choice Adoptions.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ITech Painters , a leading painting company in Portland, proudly announces the launch of its 2024 fundraiser supporting Choice Adoptions . This annual event, spearheaded by Ryan and Sherrie Whipple, aims to surpass last year's impressive $40,000 contribution to enhance local adoption services.Building on a successful collaboration that started years ago, ITech Painters continues to exemplify corporate social responsibility by aligning with Choice Adoptions, a nonprofit established in 1958 dedicated to supporting adoption processes and child welfare in the Pacific Northwest. Their joint efforts have made significant strides in helping families grow through adoption, exemplified by nearly 20 children placed in loving homes last year alone."Since 1958, Choice Adoptions has been supporting, educating, and empowering all involved in the adoption process while protecting vulnerable children. In the last year, Choice has continued to holistically support birth families who are faced with unplanned pregnancies while helping place nearly 20 children into adoptive homes right here in Oregon and Washington. As the world around us changes, Choice continues to evolve while providing state-of-the-art adoption services for expectant parents nationwide and families in the Pacific Northwest. 100% of this year's Giving Tuesday contributions will be put toward ensuring every pregnant woman has the resources and support she needs to make an educated decision she can be really proud of."Through this initiative, ITech Painters and Choice Adoptions invite adoption advocates and supporters to contribute, emphasizing that all donations are tax-deductible under Choice Adoptions' 501(c)(3) status. This partnership not only highlights the Whipple family's personal commitment to adoption efforts but also offers a tangible way for individuals and businesses to engage in a cause that directly benefits the community.In addition to their philanthropic endeavors and celebration of their 20th Anniversary in Business, ITech Painters is offering a winter special of up to 20% off on interior painting services until February 28, 2025, encouraging community engagement with the company. Recognized by WebVillage for their exceptional service, ITech Painters remains committed to "Adding Happiness to Homes" through top-quality painting and carpentry services.For more information on how to donate to Choice Adoptions, please visit us at Adoption Awareness Month . To learn more about ITech Painters' services or schedule a consultation, contact them at ... or (503) 866-7439.Join the movement to support local adoption services and help families find their forever homes. Share this press release across social media platforms to spread awareness and champion this worthy cause.About ITech PaintersFounded in 2004 by Ryan and Sherrie Whipple, ITech Painters is a renowned painting company based in Portland. It specializes in interior, exterior, and commercial painting, as well as additional carpentry services. With a mission to "Add Happiness to Homes," ITech Painters is dedicated to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.About Choice AdoptionsChoice Adoptions is a nonprofit organization established in 1958, dedicated to supporting adoption processes and child welfare in Oregon, Washington, and nationwide. Their mission is to provide comprehensive adoption services while empowering birth families and placing children into loving adoptive homes. For more information, visit Adoption Awareness Month.

