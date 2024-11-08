Rockbreaks Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) Reports Record Cash Flow In Q3, Expands Streaming Portfolio With New Projects

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) achieved record cash flow in Q3 2024, highlighting the company's strong performance with $308 million in revenue, $254 million in operating cash flow, and $155 million in net earnings. Wheaton's portfolio of 18 operating mines and 28 development projects, bolstered by new streaming agreements on the Koné Project in Côte d'Ivoire and an amended agreement on the Fenix Project, continues to deliver robust production levels, supporting the company's 2024 production guidance of 550,000 to 620,000 equivalent ounces (GEOs). CEO Randy Smallwood emphasized the value of Wheaton's sustainable growth strategy, including anticipated production increases from new projects in the coming year, and sustainability leadership through the launch of the Future of Mining Challenge.

To view the full press release, visit

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to WPM are available in the company's newsroom at



About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks

(“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers:

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by

IBN