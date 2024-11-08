Cruise Planners Honored With Prestigious Department Of Defense Patriot Award For Exceptional Support Of Military Service Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planners , the nation's largest home-based franchise network, has been awarded the esteemed Department of Defense Patriot Award , recognizing its unwavering commitment to supporting military service members. The Patriot Award, given by the Florida Committee of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), honors individual supervisors and organizations that go above and beyond in their efforts to provide support to National Guard and Reserve service members, as well as their families.

Pictured from left to right, front row: COO of Cruise Planners, Theresa Scalzitti, CSO of Cruise Planers, Scott Koepf, Founder and CEO of Cruise Planners, Michelle Fee, and CIO of Cruise Planners Brian Shultz. Back row: Florida ESGR Broward Area Chair, Rebecca Caspari, Cruise Planners Franchise Owner and US Coast Guard Reservist, Robert Feus, and Florida ESGR Director of Employer Outreach, Peter Caspari.

The nomination for this award came from Robert Feus, a Cruise Planners franchise owner who is also a U.S. Coast Guard Reservist. Although franchise owners are not direct employees of Cruise Planners, the unique relationship between the franchise network and its military franchisees was highlighted during the nomination process. Feus emphasized Cruise Planners' distinction as a top franchise opportunity for veterans and the extraordinary opportunity it extends to military service members through a discounted franchise fee, flexible schedules, ability to take time off for deployments, and ongoing business support.

"I am incredibly honored to accept the Service Member Patriot Award on behalf of Cruise Planners. Supporting our veterans and active service members has always been a core value at Cruise Planners, and this recognition is a true testament to the commitment we have to those who serve our country," said founder and CEO of Cruise Planners, Michelle Fee. "We are proud to provide our franchisees with the tools and resources they need to not only thrive in their business but also manage the unique challenges that come with military service. This award reflects our ongoing dedication to ensuring that our military families are supported in every way possible."

In addition to the Patriot Award, the franchise owner also nominated key members of the Cruise Planners Executive Team- Michelle Fee , CEO and Founder, COO Theresa Scalzitti , CSO Scott Koepf , and CIO Brian Shultz -for their personal dedication to supporting those in the National Guard and Reserve.

"Cruise Planners' Executive Team has been exceptional in their support of military service members, not only through policy but through their direct engagement and concern for our families and businesses during times of service," said Robert Feus.

The support Cruise Planners provides includes seamless business continuity, thanks to cutting-edge technology and a dedicated Home Office team. These tools allow franchisees, like Coast Guard Reservist, Robert Feus, to keep their businesses operational and profitable even during military deployments or drill weekends.

"The Cruise Planners team even checks in on my family while I am called to service, ensuring that my business remains stable, and my loved ones are cared for. This level of support is unparalleled," Feus shared.

Looking ahead, Cruise Planners has also been nominated for the Above and Beyond Award , which recognizes organizations that exceed ESGR's expectations in supporting military service members and their families. The winner will be announced later this year.

This recognition further solidifies Cruise Planners' reputation as a franchise that not only empowers veterans but actively ensures their success both in their business endeavors and in their service to the country.

Company Background: Cruise Planners was founded in 1994 and is the nation's largest home-based travel agent franchise network. As a leader in the travel franchise industry, Cruise Planners positions a nation-wide network of 2,500 franchise owners for success by providing innovative marketing programs, proprietary and cutting-edge booking and technology tools, as well as professional development and hands-on training with the industry's top executives. The company continues to be an industry leader and was named the No.1 travel franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for 18 consecutive years and awarded by Franchise Business Review as "Best-In-Category" for 2 years.

Cruise Planners received a 99% franchise owner satisfaction report

from Franchise Business Review for 2024. Franchise Business Review also ranked Cruise Planners #3 OVERALL on their list of Top 200 Franchises of 2022. Cruise Planners was recently featured in Entrepreneur as one of the top 30 franchise innovators in technology, has been consistently named as one of the Top Women-Owned Businesses by the South Florida Business Journal, is on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and was recognized as one of the Top Workplaces by the Sun Sentinel.

