AF&PA Recognizes International Paper With 2024 Sustainability Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) MEMPHIS, Tenn., November 8, 2024 /3BL/ - The American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) today announced its Better Practices, Better Planet 2030 Sustainability Award winners . International Paper (IP) was selected for the Leadership in Sustainability – Resilient U.S. Forests category, recognizing the positive outcomes resulting from its longstanding Forestland Stewards partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF).

“Sustainability is foundational for our members and our awards program reflect that,” said AF&PA President and CEO Heidi Brock.“These award-winning projects demonstrate sustainability leadership and innovation in action. We are proud to recognize real-world examples of how our forest and paper industry sustainability goals come to life."

The awards recognize exemplary sustainability programs and initiatives in paper and wood products manufacturing. IP was among a handful of AF&PA members recognized by a third-party group of judges from nongovernmental organizations, academic institutions, government organizations, and trade associations, and the win demonstrates the company's long-held commitment on sustainability.

“The Forestland Stewards partnership is a testament of what is possible at scale when you invest significant funds in forest conservation efforts for over ten years,” said IP's Senior Manager of Forest Sustainability and Certification Jeremy Poirier.“For example, since 2013, we've helped to establish and enhance more than 1.6 million acres of native forest and wildlife habitat, improved more than 800 miles of stream, and engaged over 37,000 private landowners through outreach and technical assistance. We are honored that AF&PA recognizes the significance of this work and selected us for their Leadership in Sustainability award.”

“International Paper's support through the Forestland Stewards partnership is a game changer for forest and wildlife conservation in the South,” said NFWF's Southern Region Director Jay Jensen.“IP's long-term investment has helped NFWF leverage more than $250 million in other public and private funds, enabling partners to reach more landowners and restore and enhance more acres of forest habitat while also supporting working forests.”

Visit afandpa/priorities/sustainability/sustainability-awards to watch a short video about International Paper's award-winning partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and North Africa. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper .

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation's fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate, foundation and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 6,800 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of more than $10 billion. NFWF is an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at nfwf .