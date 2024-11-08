Odisha Govt Approves Industrial Projects Worth Rs 3,353.15 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 8 (IANS) The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Friday approved 15 major projects with a combined of Rs 3,353.15 crore. The proposals were cleared during a meeting of SLSWCA chaired by Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

The projects approved on Friday are expected to generate over 4,637 job opportunities.

“The newly approved projects cover a range of high-impact sectors, underscoring Odisha's commitment to creating a diverse industrial ecosystem. With investments in Chemical/Renewable Energy, Steel Downstream, Aluminum Downstream, Food Processing, Manufacturing, Textile & Apparel, Tourism, Pharmaceuticals, and Cement, Odisha is establishing itself as a prime destination for industrial growth,” informed the Industry department in its press note.

These projects will be established including Koraput, Khordha, Baragarh, Puri, Cuttack, and Jharsuguda.

In the Chemical and Renewable Energy sector, Reliance Bio Energy Limited will establish a compressed bio-gas and fermented organic manure plant in Puri with an investment of Rs 121.21 crore which is expected to create 69 jobs.

“The Steel sector will see a substantial expansion by Beekay Steel Industries Limited in Cuttack, with a Rs 750 crore investment aimed at increasing production capacities, including sponge iron, billets, ferro alloys, sinter plants, and a captive power plant. This project alone is projected to generate employment for 800 individuals, marking notable advancement in Odisha's steel production capabilities,” added the Industry department.

The HM Power and Cables Pvt Ltd will establish an aluminium conductor, power cable, and wire manufacturing plant in Jharsuguda. The Rs 55.72 crore project, expected to employ 205 people giving a boost to the downstream Aluminium sector in Odisha.

Similarly, Nexthermal Asia Private Limited will set up a heating elements manufacturing unit in Khurdha with investment of Rs 55.81 crore which is expected to generate 132 jobs.

In a major boost to the food processing sector, SLSWCA also approved projects of Bhuvaneshwari Foods and Beverages Private Limited, Aban Beverages Private Limited, Geofast Consumer Products Private Limited, and Avira Distillery Pvt Ltd.

These projects, located in Khurdha, Baragarh, and Cuttack, will attract total investments of nearly Rs 1,542.04 crores and are expected to create over 1,358 jobs.

“In the Textile & Apparel sector, Odisha Textile Manufacturing Private Limited is establishing a facility in Khurdha to manufacture recycled yarns from textile waste. This initiative, valued at Rs 51.80 crores and expected to create 535 jobs,” noted the Industry Department.

Similarly, ITC Limited will expand its five-star hotel“Welcomhotel” in Bhubaneswar with a Rs 119.14 crore investment, providing an additional 240 jobs.

The SLSWCA on Friday also approved some more tourism-related projects. The SJ JRG Ventures LLP and Crackers India Infrastructures Ltd (LYFE Group of Hotels) will bring new hospitality facilities to Puri and Koraput with Rs 154 crore investments and 380 jobs.

In Pharmaceuticals, Infunex Healthcare Pvt. Ltd will establish a second unit for manufacturing intravenous fluids in Cuttack, with an investment of Rs 59.43 crore, creating 182 additional jobs.

Odisha's cement production capacity will expand with the approval of Ultra Tech Cement Ltd project to increase its cement grinding unit capacity from 3 MTPA to 6 MTPA in Cuttack. This Rs 372 crore expansion project is expected to create 581 jobs.