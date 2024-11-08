India To Play Pakistan In Men’S 50-Over U19 Asia Cup Opener In Dubai

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) India will be playing against Pakistan in their opening match of 2024 Men's 50-over U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International on November 30. The Asian Council (ACC) announced the schedule for the upcoming tournament, to be held from November 29 to December 8 in Dubai and Sharjah.

India will play its Group A matches against Japan and hosts' UAE in Sharjah on December 2 and 4 respectively. The top two teams from Group A and B will take on each other in the semi-finals on December 6 in Dubai and Sharjah, with the final taking place on December 8 in Dubai.

Group B comprises of reigning champions Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal. The opening fixture of 2024 Men's U19 Asia Cup will see Bangladesh and Afghanistan face-off against each other on November 29, with Sri Lanka and Nepal kicking off their tournament on the same day against each other.

This will be the 11th edition of the Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024, with the tournament being played in Bangladesh for the first time in 1989. Teams like Japan, Nepal and UAE enter the main tournament in 2024 by the virtue of qualifying from the 2023 ACC Men's Under-19 Premier Cup.

Bangladesh are the defending champions after beating the UAE in the final by 195 runs in 2023. India is the most successful team in the Men's U19 Asia Cup with eight titles, while Pakistan, Afghanistan and defending champions Bangladesh have one title each.

Incidentally, last three editions of the tournament have been played in the UAE, with India winning its last title here in 2021. Afghanistan, Pakistan, and UAE are scheduled to play in an U19 tri-series from November 16-26, before playing in the Asia Cup.