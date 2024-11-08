Regula Partner Summit 2024: Channeling Three Decades Of Innovation To Solve Today’S Identity Verification Challenges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, just hosted its Partner Summit in Dubai, bringing together players from 30 countries. With presentations from Regula and partnering companies' experts, the event explored the latest trends, best practices, and the company's latest offerings driving change in secure identity and document verification.

In the past few years, Regula has experienced significant business expansion, with a remarkable 29% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)-2.5 times higher than the market average . Plus, the company increased its client base by 22%. This rapid growth underscored the need to convene Regula's global partners for an in-depth exchange of knowledge, strategies, and insights into the rapidly evolving identity verification market landscape.

The Partner Summit provided a platform for partners to experience the full range of Regula's products firsthand. Since each partner typically works with a select set of solutions tailored to their market needs, this was a valuable opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of Regula's portfolio. By exploring the complete product lineup, partners are now better positioned to recommend optimal solutions for a variety of verification and forensic tasks across diverse industries.

Key highlights of the Regula Partner Summit

Comprehensive product showcase. The full set of Regula's solutions showcased in Dubai included:



portable magnifiers and microscopes designed to equip forensic labs or conduct examinations in the field;

compact document readers for streamlined document verification and data extraction at border checkpoints, hotel and flight check-in, banking operations, and more;

unique magneto-optical devices to perform non-destructive examination of documents and banknotes, as well as restore altered VINs and serial numbers on various items;

full-function video spectral comparators for in-depth forensic examination in laboratories;

software solutions for enhanced document and biometric verification; special software for seamless integration with hardware .

Exclusive new product previews. Attendees at the Summit were the first to see five new and updated software and hardware solutions that Regula plans to officially release later this year and next year.

Global reach and market expansion. The Summit highlighted Regula's expansive global presence, which now spans 190+ countries, the result of a 14% increase upon entering new markets through the mutual success of the company and its partners.

Global Partner Program. Regula presented its new Global Partner Program. Designed to elevate partnership opportunities, the program aims to empower partners by enhancing their in-house technical expertise, providing robust support for sales and marketing efforts, delivering comprehensive training, and fostering transparency in all collaborative initiatives.

“Bringing our partners together is both a celebration and a strategic alignment. Our partners have played a crucial role in driving Regula's rapid growth, meeting the rising demand for reliable document and identity verification solutions worldwide. And we want to pay them back, to add value to our partnership. As fraud threats grow and regulations tighten, secure and efficient authentication becomes more critical. This Summit allowed us to reinforce our shared vision, exchange insights and best practices, and explore the exciting opportunities that lie ahead,” says Arif A. Mamedov, CEO at Regula Forensics, Inc.

In addition, ahead of the Partner Summit, Regula had the opportunity to showcase its full range of hardware and software solutions to the UAE police, specifically to forensic lab experts from several emirates. The police representatives were able to test-drive essential devices for detailed document and evidence examination, gaining firsthand experience with tools that support their critical work in forensic investigation.

Read more:



ID Scanners: How They Work, Types, and Choosing the Right One

A Practical Guide to Equipping a Forensic Document Lab from Scratch

What SDK Means in Regula's IDV Products and Why It Matters for Customers Exploring New Uses for Regula Devices

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at .

Contact:

Kristina – ...