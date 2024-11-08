Global Limestone Market Forecast To Reach $100.85 Billion By 2028 With 6.5% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The limestone market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $73.28 billion in 2023 to $78.41 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial growth, construction boom, and agricultural practices.

How Big Is the Global Limestone Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market size is expected to reach $100.85 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Growth can be attributed to infrastructure development, cement production, and sustainable practices. Trends include restoration and heritage preservation and agricultural applications.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Limestone Market?

The growing demand from the construction industry is also driving the market. The construction sector has surged post-pandemic, leading to increased use of limestone for cement production, which is vital for various construction applications. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that construction spending was projected to reach $1,744.8 billion in April 2022, a 0.8% rise from the previous month, highlighting the increasing demand for limestone in construction.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Limestone Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., Imerys S.A., Rock Chemical Industries Group (India) Pvt Ltd., Lhoist Group, Omya AG, RSMM Limited, Elegant Natural Stones Pvt Ltd., CARMEUSE & CIE, United States Lime & Minerals Inc., The National Lime & Stone Company, Sigma Minerals & Chemicals Ltd., Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG, ss-industries, Chirag Minerals Pvt Ltd., Kerford Limestone Inc., Aditya StoneX Pvt Ltd., Jay Minerals Pvt Ltd., Agarwal Min Chem, Raj Associates, Indo Chemicals Pvt Ltd., Ryokolime Industry Co Ltd., Srinath Enterprises Pvt Ltd., Shree Sal Calnates India Pvt Ltd., Kunal calcium, Calspar India Ltd., Durga Lime Industries Pvt Ltd., AR Stone Craft, Krishna Mines & Minerals Ltd., Maharaja Stones Pvt Ltd., Zantat SDN Bhd., CAO Industries SDN Bhd., Uniko Calcium Carbonate Industry SDN Bhd., Kaolin International Pvt Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Limestone Market Size?

The market is also focusing on product innovation. In June 2023, Holcim Group launched Holcim Optimo, a new cement product that reduces CO2 emissions by 10% while maintaining performance, aligning with sustainability goals in the construction industry.

How Is the Global Limestone Market Segmented?

The limestone market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Magnesian Limestone, High-Calcium Limestone

2) By Size: Crushed Limestone, Calcined Limestone (PCC), Ground Limestone (GCC)

3) By Application: Industry Lime, Refractory Lime, Chemical Lime, Construction-Based Lime

4) By End User: Paper And Pulp, Water Treatment, Agriculture, Building And Construction, Plastics, Food And Beverage, Other End-Users

Asia-Pacific: The Leading Region in the Limestone Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Limestone Market?

Limestone is a sedimentary rock composed mainly of calcium carbonate, used in construction, agriculture, and various industrial applications. It often contains fossils and can be found in various colors.

The Limestone Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Limestone Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Limestone Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into limestone market size, limestone market drivers and trends, limestone market major players, limestone competitors' revenues, limestone market positioning, and limestone market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

