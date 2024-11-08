This Week In Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Kroger's new nutrition scoring system, the 2024 holiday menu at Dutch Bros and the first haircare launch from CeraVe.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

Here to make the holidays groovy and bright, the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, Candy Cane Mocha and Winter Shimmer Rebel are now available at all 950+ Dutch Bros locations."The primary driver of our financial challenges resulted from COVID-19 and our capital structure. This restructuring will allow our go-forward restaurants to proceed with an optimized corporate infrastructure that enables them to reach their full potential," said Rohit Manocha, Executive Chairman of TGI Fridays Inc.Introducing CeraVe Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and Conditioner breakthrough system that eliminates up to 100% of visible flakes without disrupting the scalp barrier and helps to alleviate symptoms of mild to moderate dandruff, while still leaving hair feeling healthy and soft."People need help navigating nutrition while they shop for food," says Samantha Citro-Alexander, CEO of bitewell. "We've all been there - standing in front of an aisle wondering 'which of these is actually healthy for me?' The FoodHealth Score makes it fast and easy to answer that question."The limited-edition line of products are on-shelf nationwide now with availability through December 2024, while supplies last.Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the winners for the 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®.MyLowe's Rewards members can access free, personalized information about products in their homes, including warranties and manuals, maintenance suggestions and how-to content, recommended subscriptions and replacement parts from the palm of their hand.Sprouts, Harmons, The Save Mart Companies and Rosauers are enhancing their digital presence with Instacart Storefront Pro. Storefront Pro, an advanced e-commerce solution custom-designed for grocers of all sizes, offers premium features and extensive customization options to grow retailers' online businesses.The collection features 23 holiday-ready looks, available in sizes XS to XL, with prices ranging from $23.99 to $99.99.Little Caesars entry intoCambodia, led by local franchise partner Neak Oknha Rithy Sear of Worldbridge Group, marks the brand's 29th country of operation. The restaurant's debut on Koh Pich is just the beginning, with a second location already planned for early 2025.Fans can tackle their appetites, enjoy classic tailgate games and gear up with Cheez-It football merch, so they're "Feelin' the Cheeziest" from kickoff to the final whistle.Available online starting November 4, the running collection of active sunglasses combines premium features with competitive pricing, making them the perfect fit for any face, pace, or place."As the demand for cold beverages increases, particularly among younger generations, our food service providers need to adapt and cater to this trend by offering a versatile menu of both hot and iced beverages," said Reinhold Jakobi, Global Head of Nestlé Professional.

