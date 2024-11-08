Growth Of The Millennial Population: A Key Driver Transforming The Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The lotions (including sunscreens) market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $50.32 billion in 2023 to $58.19 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer awareness and climate concerns.

Global Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Size Forecast and Annual Growth Rate Predictions

The market size is expected to grow to $104.21 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.7%. This growth is driven by global health concerns, innovation in ingredients, and environmental sustainability. Key trends include natural ingredients and an emphasis on sustainable packaging.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market?

Rapid growth in the millennial population is driving the lotion market. Millennials are significant consumers of cosmetics, focusing on personal appearance and wellness. By 2025, they will make up a large portion of the workforce, influencing spending trends in the lotion market.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever plc, L'Oréal SA, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Beiersdorf AG, L'Oréal USA Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Coty Inc., Galderma Laboratories L.P., Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., St Ives, Crabtreeand Evelyn Ltd., Aveeno, Groupe Clarins, The Derma Co., Honasa Consumer Ltd., Jergens Inc., Murad LLC, Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc., La Roche-Posay Laboratoire Pharmaceutique, Avalon Natural Products Inc., EltaMD Inc., Hempz Pure Herbal Extracts, Laboratoires Dermatologiques Avene, Uprising Science Private Limited

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Size?

There is also a growing demand for multi-benefit products across various categories, such as foundations with anti-aging properties and lipsticks with added lip care benefits. This trend is likely to expand into other sectors, like hair care.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market?

The lotions (including sunscreens) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dry Skin Body Lotion, Oily Skin Body Lotion, Normal Skin Body Lotion, Other Types

2) By Channel: Direct Sales, Distributor

3) By Application: Men, Women, Baby

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific's Dominance in the Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the lotions market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the global lotions market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Defining the Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market

Lotion is a liquid preparation for topical application, often used for medicinal or cosmetic purposes, such as sunscreens that protect against UV radiation.

The Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Lotions (Including Sunscreens) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into lotions (including sunscreens) market size, lotions (including sunscreens) market drivers and trends, lotions (including sunscreens) market major players, lotions (including sunscreens) competitors' revenues, lotions (including sunscreens) market positioning, and lotions (including sunscreens) market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

