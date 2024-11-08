Futurebytes Celebrates International STEM Day With $50,000 Scholarship Program For Girls In Grades K-8

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STEM Education Company Announces $50,000 in Scholarships to Inspire and Empower Young Girls in Emerging Technologies

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- San Jose, CA - November 8, 2024 - In celebration of International STEM Day, Futurebytes, an award-winning STEM education company, proudly announces the launch of a $50,000 scholarship fund dedicated to empowering girls in grades K-8 from underserved communities. This scholarship initiative, announced by Jyothi Vemu, Founder and Managing Director of Futurebytes, will provide opportunities for students to attend Futurebytes' holiday camps and gain hands-on experience in AI, machine learning, coding, and robotics.The scholarships are designed to support young girls passionate about STEM but who may face financial barriers to accessing these fields. By creating accessible pathways to explore AI, robotics, and other emerging technologies, Futurebytes seeks to inspire and equip a new generation of female innovators and critical thinkers."International STEM Day is the perfect occasion to launch this scholarship program,” said Jyothi Vemu.“Our mission is to break down barriers to STEM education and create a welcoming space where young girls can explore and excel in technology. We believe that by investing in them, we are investing in the future of innovation."Futurebytes has a strong track record of impactful STEM programs offered across its three Bay Area locations, with classes ranging from robotics and coding to AI and electronics. This scholarship initiative is a reaffirmation of the organization's commitment to equity, accessibility, and excellence in STEM education.Applications for the scholarships will open on December 1, 2024, with scholarship spots available immediately for the December holiday camps. Scholarships will continue to be awarded for all weeklong holidays and summer camps throughout 2025 until the allocated budget is fulfilled. Futurebytes will partner with nonprofit organizations dedicated to empowering young girls in STEM within the Bay Area and with ActivityHero to help identify and award scholarships to deserving candidates.For more information on the Futurebytes STEM Scholarship for Girls or to apply, please visit or contact ...About FuturebytesFuturebytes, founded by Jyothi Vemu, is an innovative STEM education provider with a mission to inspire young minds in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. With three Bay Area locations, Futurebytes offers hands-on learning experiences in robotics, coding, AI, and more. Recognized for its quality and impact, Futurebytes holds STEM accreditation and has been celebrated for its dedication to excellence and community service.

Futurebytes

Robotics and Coding Camps

+1 408-909-4998

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.