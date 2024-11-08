PM, Britain's Foreign Minister Meet In London
Date
11/8/2024 2:18:43 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK H E David Lammy during a working lunch in London yesterday.
MENAFN08112024000063011010ID1108864692
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.