Late Marriage, Obesity, Lifestyle Changes Major Contributors To Rising Infertility In J&K: Doctors

Dr Barjasta Bahar, a prominent gynecologist at the District Hospital Srinagar (DHSK) said that there are several key reasons behind the growing infertility crisis in the region.

She said one of the most significant contributors is late marriage. As women marry at older ages, the natural fertility window begins to decline, making it more difficult for them to conceive, she said.

“The peak fertility age for women is between 18 and 25 years, but many women today are getting married in their late 20s or even in their 30s, by which time there is a notable decline in fertility,” said Dr Bahar. She further explained that social factors such as poverty, unemployment, dowry pressures, extravagant wedding traditions, delayed access to higher education, and a long wait for government jobs contribute to this delay in marriage.

In addition to delayed marriages, Dr Bahar said that Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a common hormonal disorder among women of reproductive age, is also contributing to the rise in infertility cases.

“Obesity, lifestyle changes, poor eating habits and rising rates of diabetes are other key factors playing a role in the decline of fertility,” she said.“We need to create a societal awareness system that encourages timely marriages, healthy eating habits, and weight management. These changes can significantly reduce the risk of infertility.”

Dr Rukhsana, another gynaecologist, said that Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID), an infection of the reproductive organs, is another serious issue contributing to infertility. PID, often caused by sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia and gonorrhoea, can lead to long-term complications, including infertility. She also cited an increase in unsafe abortions, particularly those conducted by untrained individuals, which can result in infections and long-lasting reproductive damage.

“Septic abortions are a major cause of infertility, especially when performed by unqualified practitioners. These infections can permanently damage the reproductive organs,” Dr Rukhsana explained.

Moreover, a lack of awareness about contraception and reproductive health remains a major challenge in the region, contributing to unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and, ultimately, infertility.

Doctors said that obesity, sedentary lifestyles, excessive consumption of junk food, and the tendency to delay childbearing in favour of career or economic stability are all interconnected factors fueling the infertility trend.

“An appropriate age for marriage, better education on reproductive health, a balanced lifestyle, and regular exercise are essential to reverse the infertility trend in the region,” the doctors stressed.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2019-21, Jammu and Kashmir has the lowest fertility rate in India, with a decline of 0.6 percent since the last survey conducted in 2015-16. This reflects a wider trend of delayed childbearing and increasing infertility in the state.

Experts are urging a multi-pronged approach that includes education, early marriages, healthier lifestyles, and greater access to reproductive health services to curb the rising infertility rates in the region.

