Ping An Health And Medtronic Form Strategic Partnership At The China International Import Expo (CIIE)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Company Limited

("Ping An Good Doctor", "Ping An Health", or "the Company", Stock Code: 1833)

established a strategic partnership with Medtronic (Shanghai) Management Co., Ltd. ("Medtronic") at the 7th China International (CIIE) held at the National and Center (Shanghai) on 6 November, 2024. Leveraging their respective strengths, the two companies will collaborate extensively on cardiac health, chronic therapies, and medical clinical training to drive continuous improvement in healthcare service.

Continue Reading

Jieke Hou, Senior Vice President of Ping An Health; Jun Zhang, General Manager of Healthcare Operations Department of Ping An Health; Whitney Yu, Medtronic Greater China, Vice President of Regional Growth Initiatives; Norman Zhou, Medtronic Greater China, Vice President of Strategy, Partnerships & Digital Innovation; and Xu Shao, Medtronic Greater China Regional Growth Initiatives National Sales Director attended the signing ceremony and exchanged views.

A representative from Ping An Health said, as the flagship of Ping An's healthcare and elderlycare ecosystem, Ping An Health is committed to building two main strategic pillars: "family doctor" and "elderlycare concierges". In recent years, it has become a professional, comprehensive, high-quality, and one-stop provider of healthcare and elderlycare management services, accumulating a broad and solid user base. This year, Ping An Health fully upgraded its "Ping An Family Doctor" service brand and introduced the "1-1-3-12" one-stop proactive health management service system, while also introducing the user service commitment of "proactive health management, effective chronic disease control, and whole-course disease management". This strategic cooperation with Medtronic is a powerful partnership. Based on the full-lifecycle services provided by Ping An Family Doctor-"fast diagnosis for minor illnesses, precise referral for major illnesses, and standardized management for chronic diseases"-Ping An Health will leverage its continuously improving service network, industry-leading technological capabilities, and Medtronic's diverse professional treatment solutions and rich clinical experience. The two companies will deeply collaborate on service process optimization, user experience enhancement, innovative disease therapies, and healthcare popularization to provide more "worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving" healthcare services, comprehensively managing users' health and improving their quality of life.

Mr. Wei Yu stated that as a leading global healthcare technology company, Medtronic is committed to bringing innovative, high-quality, and affordable healthcare solutions to more local patients by unleashing the potential of medical technology. Through this strategic partnership, Medtronic hopes to fully leverage the strengths of both parties to deliver advanced technological concepts, therapies, and medical services to a wider customer base in more precise ways. Mr. Quan Zhou agreed on the sentiment and added that Medtronic continues to expand areas of collaboration, deepen cooperation levels, facilitate innovation, and achieve breakthroughs to better fulfill the growing medical needs of patients. This strategic partnership with Ping An Health is a crucial step in Medtronic's regional development strategy. The two companies will engage in deep multi-dimensional collaboration, jointly exploring the boundless possibilities of medical innovation and promoting the development of digital and intelligent healthcare.

Industry experts believe that the strategic collaboration between Ping An Health and Medtronic will further promote the integrated innovation of medical technology and health services. Medtronic's professional capabilities in cardiac health, chronic disease management, and therapeutic innovation will serve as a catalyst for "Ping An Family Doctor" to provide high-quality healthcare services to a wider population. At present, a "Chest Pain Health Management Center" has been established by integrating the professional resources of both companies, offering various services such as online consultations, expert advice, and health education to help users gain knowledge about diseases, strengthen awareness of prevention, and access professional services.

In the future, Ping An Health and Medtronic will remain dedicated to safeguarding the health of all citizens, and fully leverage their professional advantages to drive in-depth cooperation in disease therapies, health management, and technological innovation. They will work tirelessly to contribute to the implementation of the "Digital China" and "Healthy China" strategies, jointly writing a new chapter in the high-quality development of the healthcare industry.

SOURCE Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED