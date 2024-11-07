Donald Trump Picks Lead Campaign Manager Susie Wiles As White House Chief Of Staff- First Woman To Hold The Title

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald 2.0 Cabinet: President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Susie Wiles, the Florida strategist who has been a central figure in his campaign operations for US 2024, will become his White House Chief of Staff. Wiles, who has run Donald Trump 's political operation for nearly four years, will make history as the first woman ever to hold this prestigious position in the United States government.

In a statement confirming the appointment, Trump expressed his admiration for Wiles and her instrumental role in his political victories.

"Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history," Trump remarked. "It is a well-deserved honour to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud."

A Trusted Insider: Why Trump Chose Wiles

In selecting Susie Wiles, Trump turned to a trusted adviser who has been at the heart of his political operations since his 2016 campaign. Unlike his first White House Chief of Staff pick in 2016, Reince Priebus , with whom he had limited prior experience, Wiles has a long-standing relationship with the president-elect, is familiar with his political style, and has established strong connections within his inner circle.

Wiles has been a key figure in managing not only Trump's campaign efforts but also in handling the complex legal challenges Trump faces . She has worked closely with the president's legal team on various criminal and civil cases, earning a reputation for her toughness, intelligence, and loyalty.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative and is universally admired and respected,” Trump stated in his announcement.“I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

Wiles' strong organisational skills and her deep understanding of Trump's political operation make her an ideal fit for the position at this pivotal moment in the president-elect's journey.

Donald Trump's choice of Susie Wiles marks a significant departure from his 2016 decision to appoint Reince Priebus, a figure he knew relatively little about at the time. Priebus, who was the Chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) at the time, had a more moderate and establishment-friendly reputation, which created tensions within Trump's more hard-line political base.

In contrast, Susie Wiles is seen as part of the president's close-knit team, with deep loyalty to Donald Trump's family and an understanding of his unique political vision. She has also earned the support of Trump's current advisers, many of whom had pushed for her appointment to the role.

Brooke Rollins: A Rival Candidate

Another figure who was reportedly in the fray to be in the running for the role of Chief of Staff was Brooke Rollins , who heads the policy institute that backs Trump and previously worked in his administration.

However, Rollins' more moderate policy positions, particularly on certain issues favoured by Trump's hard-line supporters, may have weighed against her selection. Furthermore, Rollins is known to have close ties to Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a relationship that has not endeared her to many in Trump's current inner circle.

The appointment of Susie Wiles as Chief of Staf is particularly significant as Trump moves forward with building his administration. With cabinet positions and other key roles still to be filled, having a trusted figure like Wiles in charge of White House operations is expected to help streamline decision-making processes and ensure smooth coordination among the various arms of government.