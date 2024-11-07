عربي


US Federal Reserve Cuts Rates 0.25%

11/7/2024 7:24:28 PM

Washington: The US federal Reserve has reduced interest rates by 25 basis points.

In a statement released today, the Fed explained that the Federal Open market Committee, which sets interest rates, decided at the end of its two-day policy meeting to lower the overnight benchmark interest rate to a range of 4.50 percent to 4.75 percent, noting that economic activity continues to expand at a strong pace.

The statement added that policymakers pointed to a calming in labor market conditions, while inflation remains on its path toward the target level of 2 percent.

The Peninsula

