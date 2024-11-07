US Federal Reserve Cuts Rates 0.25%
Date
11/7/2024 7:24:28 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Washington: The US federal Reserve has reduced interest rates by 25 basis points.
In a statement released today, the Fed explained that the Federal Open market Committee, which sets interest rates, decided at the end of its two-day policy meeting to lower the overnight benchmark interest rate to a range of 4.50 percent to 4.75 percent, noting that economic activity continues to expand at a strong pace.
The statement added that policymakers pointed to a calming in labor market conditions, while inflation remains on its path toward the target level of 2 percent.
Read Also
Qatar Central Bank lowers rates 30 basis points
MENAFN07112024000063011010ID1108864093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.