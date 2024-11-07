PGO Identifies Three Ukrainian Pows Shot Dead In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement officers have identified three Ukrainian defenders who were shot dead by the occupiers in the vicinity of Vyshneve village in the Donetsk region on November 1.

Nadiya Maksymets, the spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General's Office, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“It has now been established that on October 23, one case (of execution of prisoners of war - ed.) took place in the eastern part of Selydove town, and the second case took place near Vyshneve village. In both cases, six of our defenders were executed. There are some results in the investigation of the crime committed on November 1. We managed to identify our defenders who were killed,” said Maksymets.

According to her, there is also information about the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that were in the eastern part of Selydove, and the information about possible losses is being verified.

“Investigators and prosecutors are working closely with the operational command and intelligence services to obtain complete information about the victims and the circumstances of these executions. Operational units are identifying possible perpetrators and commanders who may have been involved in these executions,” said the PGO spokesperson.

As Ukrinform reported, law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the shooting of six captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers by the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsk sector.

In total, law enforcement officers are investigating 49 criminal proceedings over the killing of 124 prisoners of war on the battlefield.