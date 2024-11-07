STORAGEBLUE SPORTS BACKS YOUNG ATHLETES: CELEBRATING CHANTEL 'CHICANITA' NAVARRO's 3-0 BOXING CAREER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StorageBlue Sports, the brainchild of E! Entertainment Television Founder Alan Mruvka, is proud to announce its commitment to supporting young amateur and professional in their pursuit of excellence in sports. Leading this initiative is the rising star of boxing, 20-year-old Chantel“Chicanita” Navarro, who has made her mark with an impressive 3-0 record in her professional career.Chantel, known for her fierce determination and exceptional skills in the ring, embodies the spirit of resilience and dedication that StorageBlue Sports aims to foster among young athletes. With each bout, she showcases her talent and inspires countless others to chase their dreams regardless of the obstacles they may face.“Supporting athletes like Chantel is at the heart of our mission,” said Alan Mruvka, Owner and CEO of parent company StorageBlue.“We believe that every young athlete deserves the opportunity to succeed, and we are committed to providing the resources and backing necessary to help them reach their full potential, especially in women's sports.”As part of this initiative, StorageBlue Sports will provide financial support, training resources, and mentorship to young athletes across various sports disciplines. Our goal is to create a platform where talent can thrive and dreams can become reality.Chantel's journey in boxing is a testament to hard work and perseverance. With her sights set on future championships, she continues to train rigorously and maintain her focus on both her athletic and personal growth. Her recent victories are just the beginning, and with StorageBlue Sports behind her, the sky is the limit. Chantel is trained by her father, former pro boxer Ignacio“Nacho” Navarro.“I am grateful for the support of StorageBlue,” said Navarro.“Having Mr. Mruvka and StorageBlue believe in me and my ambitions allows me to focus on what I love most-boxing. I hope to inspire other young athletes to pursue their passions and never give up.”StorageBlue Sports invites the community to join in celebrating Chantel and other young athletes who are making waves in their respective sports. Together, they can create a brighter future for the next generation of champions.For more information on StorageBlue Sports and StorageBlue, please visit / or contact Debra Baum at ...About Storageblue and StorageBlue Sports:StorageBlue Sports is dedicated to empowering young athletes by providing the support, resources, and opportunities they need to excel in their sports. StorageBlue Sports believes in the power of sport to transform lives and communities, and we are committed to being a driving force in the success of tomorrow's champions.StorageBlue, / , is Based in North NJ, StorageBlue is the most dominant self-storage company in North Jersey serving the New York/ New Jersey Metropolitan Area and is the brainchild of E! Entertainment Television Founder Alan Mruvka. StorageBlue is one of the fastest growing self-storage companies in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, StorageBlue provides a high-quality experience that customers can count on at any location they visit. StorageBlue is disrupting the self-storage industry by offering both free pick-up and guaranteeing the lowest price.

