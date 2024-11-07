The Warner Archive Collection Announces Its First 4K UHD Release - John Ford's The Searchers.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Searchers 4k with O-card sleave packaging

Newly Remastered and Restored from the Original VistaVision Negative. Available December 17th from the Warner Archive Collection.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perhaps the greatest collaboration between the legendary director John Ford and his famed leading man John Wayne, the 1956 Warner Bros. classic The Searchers will be arriving on 4K UHD Blu-ray disc, meticulously restored and newly remastered from its original VistaVision camera negative.

The will be available as either a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc combo pack, including a newly remastered Blu-ray disc, or as a stand-alone Blu-ray disc. SRP for the 4K/Blu-ray combo pack will be $29.99. with sleeve packaging, and the remastered Blu-ray will have an SRP of $21.99. Both iterations will contain over an hour of special features in HD on the Blu-ray disc, with the feature itself having an archival commentary from the late Peter Bogdanovich.

The Searchers will release on December 17th, and is available for pre-order at leading online media retailers .

The new 4K UHD Blu-ray presentation of the feature will be available with Dolby Vision and HDR10. Both the 4K and Blu-ray discs will contain the feature's original monaural audio track which was restored from the best available source materials to provide a clean and dynamic audio presentation.

The film underwent an extensive restoration earlier this year, at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging and Warner Bros. Archival Mastering (for audio). The restoration was undertaken in collaboration with The Film Foundation, and made its public premiere earlier this year at the TCM Film Festival.

Compression and authoring for Blu-ray and UHD Blu-ray were performed by Fidelity in Motion. To maintain the highest possible image and sound quality for home viewing, these optimized encodes fully utilize the available bandwidth and disc space on the BD100 and BD50 formats.

The Searchers was filmed using the 8-perf 35mm VistaVision process, where the negative went through the camera horizontally with double the frame size of traditional 35mm film, thus yielding incredible clarity with greater depth of field. The original camera negative along with yellow separation protection masters were used for this new presentation, to fully restore the film's original color palette capturing the masterful cinematography of Winton C. Hoch, a frequent Ford collaborator. The result is a revelatory presentation which is a testament to the artistry that went into creating this beloved motion picture.

About“The Searchers”

John Wayne and John Ford made The Searchers a landmark Western with an indelible image of the frontier and the people who challenged it. Although not nominated for any awards at the time of its release, the film has since been widely acknowledged as one of the supreme triumphs of the genre. The Searchers was placed on the National Film Registry in 1989 and ranked number 12 on the American Film Institute's 2008 list of“100 Greatest American Films of all time.”

Wayne plays an ex-Confederate soldier searching for his niece (Natalie Wood), captured by the Comanches who massacred his family. He will not surrender to hunger, thirst, the elements or loneliness. And in his five-year search, he encounters something unexpected: his own humanity. Beautifully shot by Winton C. Hoch (four-time Academy Award winner), thrillingly scored by Max Steiner (21 Academy Award nominations, 3 wins) and memorably acted by a wonderful ensemble including Jeffrey Hunter (King of Kings, The Longest Day), Vera Miles (The Wrong Man, Psycho), Natalie Wood (Rebel Without a Cause, Gypsy, West Side Story) and frequent Ford cast member Ward Bond (My Darling Clementine, The Quiet Man), The Searchers endures as“a great film of enormous scope and breathtaking physical beauty.” (Danny Peary, Guide for the Film Fanatic).

Special Features on the 4K UHD disc and the Blu-ray disc:

.Archival Commentary by Director Peter Bogdanovich (The Last Picture Show, What's Up, Doc?) on both the 4K and Blu-ray discs.

On the Blu-ray disc:

.Original Theatrical trailer (HD)

.The Searchers: An Appreciation (HD)

.A Turning of the Earth: John Ford, John Wayne and The Searchers (HD)

.Newsreel coverage of the film's world premiere (HD)

.Outtakes (HD)

.Behind the Cameras (segments from the 1956 Warner Bros. Presents TV series): (HD)

oMeet Jeffrey Hunter

oMonument Valley

oMeet Natalie Wood

oSetting Up Production

Running time: 119 Minutes-COLOR-NOT RATED-DTS-HD MA 2.0 Mono

Aspect ratio 16x9 1.85:1

Subtitles: English SDH

For the 4k UHD Blu-ray: Dolby Vision, HDR10, BD100

For the Blu-ray: BD50

4K UHD Blu-ray/Blu-ray 2-Disc combo-$29.99 SRP

Blu-ray-$21.99

Street date-December 17, 2024

ALLIED VAUGHN ENTERTAINMENT is the exclusive licensed distributor of the Warner Archive Collection.

