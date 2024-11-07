Ceribell To Participate In The Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics And Digital Health & Services Forum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that Scott Blumberg, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital & Services Forum. The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Event: Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. PST / 1:00 p.m. EST

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at .

About CeriBell Inc.

Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA 510(k) cleared for indicating suspected seizure activity and currently utilized in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .

