Frederiksen Agrees With Trump That Europe Should Support Ukraine More
Date
11/7/2024 7:14:15 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said she agrees with U.S. President-elect Donald trump that Europe should be able to support Ukraine more independently.
She told this to journalists before a summit of the European Political Community in Budapest on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.
"We have worked closely together with the Americans for now more than two-and-a-half years on Ukraine, and I hope we will continue to do that. But I agree when incoming President Trump says that Europe has to be able to do more on our own. I totally agree on that," Frederiksen said when asked whether Europe will be able to support Ukraine on its own in the event of a reduction in assistance from the United States.
Read also:
Europe will protect its own interests and support Ukraine – Belgian PM
At the same time, Frederiksen emphasized the importance of keeping a good relationship between the United States and Europe, because "the transatlantic alliance is the most important alliance for us as Europeans."
"Of course, Ukraine is on top of our priorities, but we have to build a stronger defense of Europe more generally," Frederiksen added.
Photo: Ritzau Scanpix
MENAFN07112024000193011044ID1108863912
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.