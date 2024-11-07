Frederiksen Agrees With Trump That Europe Should Support Ukraine More

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Danish Prime Mette Frederiksen has said she agrees with U.S. President-elect Donald that Europe should be able to support Ukraine more independently.

She told this to journalists before a summit of the European Community in Budapest on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"We have worked closely together with the Americans for now more than two-and-a-half years on Ukraine, and I hope we will continue to do that. But I agree when incoming President Trump says that Europe has to be able to do more on our own. I totally agree on that," Frederiksen said when asked whether Europe will be able to support Ukraine on its own in the event of a reduction in assistance from the United States.

At the same time, Frederiksen emphasized the importance of keeping a good relationship between the United States and Europe, because "the transatlantic alliance is the most important alliance for us as Europeans."

"Of course, Ukraine is on top of our priorities, but we have to build a stronger defense of Europe more generally," Frederiksen added.

Photo: Ritzau Scanpix