Navy Spox Comments On Operation Of Ukraine's Maritime Corridor, Enemy Activity At Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's maritime corridor continues to operate as scheduled. Currently, the enemy does not use missile weapons against the Odesa region's infrastructure.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the of Ukraine, Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“As you can see, the situation here also remains unchanged. Now, you can observe a sort of pause: no missile weapons are used against the port infrastructure. But, prior to that, as you know, they [Russia – Ed.] used, among other things, missile weapons, drones, air-launched missiles, namely the Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile systems, in order to strike the Odesa region's ports,” Pletenchuk told.

Russians claim that their strikes targeted military infrastructure, but this is not true, the spokesperson stressed.

“Of course, no military infrastructure was affected, because it is simply not there. Enemy strikes targeted the waterfront of the Odesa region's ports. Unfortunately, casualties were reported; all victims were civilians. Also, some foreign vessels were partially damaged there, which shows that the Russian dictator does not stop before involving third countries in the Russo-Ukrainian war, because all ships flying the flags of foreign countries are the territory of such countries according to international law,” Pletenchuk emphasized.

Today, in his words, Ukraine's maritime corridor continues to operate as scheduled, and the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ensure its safety.

“The Ukrainian grain corridor continues to operate. Since it was launched, in the form in which it operates now, more than 3,000 vessels have left by this route, i.e. it continues to operate in stable mode. Meanwhile, the Naval Forces continue to perform their duties in full, which allows for safe navigation within our territorial waters,” Pletenchuk concluded.

According to the spokesperson, the main items exported via the maritime corridor are grain and other agricultural products. China and Spain use the Ukrainian grain corridor most actively.

A reminder that, on the evening of October 7, 2024, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on the Odesa-based port infrastructure. A Ukrainian citizen was reported killed, and five foreigners were injured.

Photo: Suspilne Odesa