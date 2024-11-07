Swedish Defense Minister Visits Ukraine's Dozor Special Forces Unit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chief of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service Serhii Deineko and Swedish Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin have discussed the issue of sharing experience and increasing Ukraine's defense potential, including by strengthening maritime security.

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

The meeting took place in the Dozor special purpose unit of the State Border Guard Service. Swedish Ambassador Martin Aberg also joined the event.

Video: Official Telegram of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service

Bohlin promised that his country would provide support to Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Deineko, in turn, thanked Sweden for helping Ukraine fight off Russia's armed aggression. He emphasized that thanks to international support, the State Border Guard Service is developing and rearming according to the standards of the European Union and NATO and today effectively protects the Ukrainian border, being an integral part of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

During the visit to the special purpose unit, the Swedish delegation was shown that the border guards are effectively using all the assistance they receive from their Western partners to increase their security capabilities and solve the problems caused by the Russian invasion.

The head of the 10th mobile border detachment, Colonel Maksym Balahura, informed the guests in detail about the main challenges faced by border guards and showed them the technical means and equipment used by special forces.

The Swedish delegation praised the professionalism of Ukrainian border guards and their contribution to protecting the values of the democratic world.

Photo credit: State Border Guard Service