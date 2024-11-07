Zelensky: Budapest Remembers Soviet Tanks, And Ukrainian Cities Will Not Forget Russian Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the concept of "peace through strength" has proven its realism and effectiveness more than once, and now it is needed once more.

He said this in his speech at a summit of the European Community, the text of which was published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"There are many challenges. Since our last meeting in this format, Russia's war has escalated significantly. And it was Russia that caused this escalation. North Korea is now, in effect, waging war in Europe. North Korean are attempting to kill our people on European soil," Zelensky said.

He recalled that since the European Political Community Summit in Britain in July, "there has been much talk about the need to yield to Putin, to back down, to make some 'concessions'."

"And some of you present here strongly advocated Ukraine making 'concessions' to Putin. It's unacceptable for Ukraine and suicidal for all Europe. And what's next? Should Europe seek the favor of Kim Jong Un in hopes that he, too, will leave Europe in peace? No strong leader who helped build a united, strong, and peaceful Europe would even imagine doing this. But the concept of 'peace through strength' has proven its realism and effectiveness more than once. Now, it is needed once more," Zelensky said.

According to him, "there should be no illusion that by showing weakness or selling out some European positions or any European country's standing, one can buy just peace."

"It simply doesn't work that way. Peace is the reward only for those strong. Thus, there is no alternative to a strong Europe. And unity is essential for strength," Zelensky said.

He noted that Russia started the war not because it needed more territory.

"Russia has more land than anyone. They wanted global power, starting with control over Ukraine and then over all of you, as they once did under Soviet or imperial rule. Budapest remembers what Soviet tanks looked like. Ukrainian cities will not forget Russian bombs. And just like Budapest, every city in Ukraine and all our countries deserves security and peace," Zelensky said.

