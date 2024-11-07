Zelensky At Budapest Summit: We Need Enough Weapons, Not Support In Talks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs a sufficient amount of weapons, rather than support in talks with Russia.

He said this in his speech at a summit of the European Community in Budapest on Thursday, the text of which was published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"I thank all of you for your support of Ukraine and our people. We are defending ourselves not against Russian words, but against Russian attacks. Therefore, we need sufficient weapons, not support in talks. Hugs with won't help. Some of you have been hugging him for 20 years, and things are only getting worse," Zelensky said.

He added that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "thinks only about wars and will not change" and that "only pressure can put limits on him."

"We have built a clear diplomatic system capable of pushing Russia toward a just peace. Most of the nations here have participated in this effort for effective diplomacy. Thematic conferences have already covered every point of the Peace Formula. Nuclear safety, food security, energy, the return of prisoners and deported people to Ukraine, and full enforcement of international law, and much more. We need to push Russia towards this. And a just peace will be a shared victory. The Plan of Victory is on your table. So Ukraine was the first to propose changing our common strategy to reach, and soon, a just peace," Zelensky said.

He stressed that the war is being fought on Ukrainian soil.

"Ukraine is grateful for all the support from our partners, we are open to any constructive ideas to achieve a just peace for our country. But it is up to Ukraine to decide what should and should not be on the agenda for ending this war," Zelensky said.

He also added that "the bill for this war should be sent to the Russians, not to Ukraine."

"So that Russia can no longer advance its false claims to everyone around – from the Baltics to the Balkans. Any country, any leader who respects international law and sits at this table should understand that predators always demand more and more gain," Zelensky said.

He also said that "during this war, we have seen certain European approaches fail."

"For example, the closer a country is to Russia, the weaker the concept of neutrality becomes. The rapid accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO showed how European and Alliance leaders truly envision guaranteed security – not through words, but through NATO. Ukraine has taken note of this," Zelensky added.