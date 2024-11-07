Five Wounded In Russian Glide Bomb Attack On Zaporizhzhia
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with five guided aerial bombs on Thursday, with one bomb hitting a medical institution and wounding five people.
An Ukrinform correspondent reported this from the scene.
"There are injured employees. Now we are engaged in evacuation and transfer of patients, and we are discharging those who we can. In total, five people were injured in the medical facility. One person is in a grave condition," a doctor said.
Police paramedics who have provided assistance to the injured are working at the scene. Rescue workers are also extinguishing a fire that engulfed cars due to the impact.
Earlier, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Rehina Kharchenko reported that the enemy had attacked Zaporizhzhia with five glide bombs. Residential buildings were damaged, including one of the city's medical facilities.
