Tesla develops ‘Optimus’ robot to be assistant for elderly

(MENAFN) Optimus, a robot developed by Tesla, is designed to be an ideal assistant for the elderly, offering a range of services to make their daily lives easier. This advanced robot is capable of tasks like safe cooking assistance, reminding seniors to take their medication, and providing interactive companionship, all of which contribute to enhancing the quality of life and independence for those living at home. Optimus is positioned as a valuable aid in supporting elderly individuals in managing their daily routines and maintaining a higher level of autonomy.



However, those interested in having an Optimus robot in their home will need to wait until 2026, when mass production is expected to begin. In addition to the wait, potential buyers will need to budget between USD20,000 and USD30,000 for the purchase of the robot. Elon Musk has also stated that while the price range may seem steep, it is expected to decrease over time, making the robot more affordable and accessible to a broader audience in the future. The price is projected to be lower than that of a car, further indicating its potential for widespread adoption.



Tesla has described Optimus as a "human companion" with a focus on safely assisting with a variety of household tasks, including those that involve caring for the elderly. Examples of tasks that Optimus can perform include picking up packages, watering plants, and other domestic chores. These functions showcase how Optimus can be integrated into daily life, particularly in helping elderly individuals manage their home responsibilities and provide them with valuable support.



Initially, there were speculations that the Optimus robot would be designed exclusively for use in Tesla's auto manufacturing plants, with no indication of it being developed for residential purposes. However, Elon Musk clarified on the X platform that Tesla plans to produce a limited number of humanoid robots for internal use within the company starting in 2025. This statement reassures that the development of Optimus is intended to expand beyond industrial applications and into home environments in the near future.

