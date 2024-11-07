One Killed, 18 Injured In Enemy Attack On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces hit five locations in Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs on Thursday, including a hospital, a high-rise building, private houses, and water facilities of a water company.

Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov said this at the scene of one hit, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"At least one person was killed and ten others were injured, including two children who were recovered from under the rubble," he said.

According to him, six people were hospitalized at the scene of the attack on the high-rise building. Residents of the building will be offered accommodation for the night.

Regarding the attack on the hospital, Fedorov noted that the evacuation of both patients and doctors was ongoing.

"Most have already been evacuated. Currently, all the technological equipment, both the linear accelerator and the computer tomograph, will be covered with OSB boards so that neither air nor water can enter. For now, we can say that the previous part of the equipment survived, but most of the equipment is definitely unusable," Fedorov said.

The rescue operation is ongoing. People may still be under the rubble.

The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in turn, reported on Telegram that the number of people injured in five Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia had increased to 18.



























"Zaporizhzhia: the enemy carried out five airstrikes on the city. According to preliminary information, one person was killed, 18 were injured and two were rescued.











































The number of victims is being specified. A four-story residential building was partially destroyed. Rescuers recovered a child from under the rubble and handed them over to medics. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the State Emergency Service said.