Breaking Cleantech Automotive Stock News: Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) Announces Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call On November 13Th

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP ) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based and innovator of hybrid and clean solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors is excited to announce its Q3 2024 live call scheduled for November 13, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET. This call will be conducted and will include a detailed discussion of the Company's performance, recent growth trends, and forward-looking insights.

Worksport invites analysts, investors, and media to join the live earnings call. This event will provide a comprehensive overview of its Q3 2024 results and offer a platform for direct engagement with the Company's leadership.

Date: November 13, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Participation: To join the live call, please visit WKSP Q3 Earnings Call to register now.

Worksport encourages attendees to share the earnings call invite within their network. Worksport Management is excited to share the story.

In Q3 2024, the Company has had significant developments and milestones. While specific details will be shared during the call, attendees can look forward to insights into our recent achievements, strategic initiatives, and projected path to cash flow positivity. This includes updates on the Company's ongoing sales growth, future product launches, and 2025 growth trajectory. The Company will also provide an update to its financial guidance.

"We are thrilled to invite investors and analysts to our Q3 live earnings call," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport. "We started mass production in January 2024 and initiated our sales push in March 2024. Now, we are on the cusp of launching multiple new product lines. The Company is laser-focused on continuing sales growth and achieving cash flow positivity, and we are eager to share the details of our progress and future plans. We confidently believe that the Company is undervalued and that growth will continue."

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable energy storage systems, and heat-pump technology. The Company is committed to transforming the pickup truck industry through innovative technologies that enhance functionality and sustainability.

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses social media to announce Company news and other information. The Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on social media.

The Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on social media. If there is any significant financial information, the Company will release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," "project," "should," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) supply chain delays; (ii) acceptance of our products by consumers; (iii) delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products; and (iv) competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

