The Best Trump Trades Now

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) All three major did great in the risk-on continuation - two opening selling attempts didn't reach far enough as the money on the sidelines overpowered those waiting for the sizable gap being closed. But that's not how it works when a major macro shift occurs, and the rising odds of a sweep is such a cherry on top .

The only major risk for today remains the FOMC (conference delivery), and I wrote already Sunday that :

(...) rates are rising while a rate cut is being expected. The current odds of 1% that there is no cut, is wildly underappreciated, inaccurate - that's what the bond market is telling us, regardless of the steepening and term premium rising. At the same time, I don't think the Fed would like to risk disappointing the market demands.

Diving into the many (altogether six and a snapshot from our channel) charts presented, I'll start with the risk-on strength positioning view, status of the dollar, and why I didn't expect a great S&P 500 surge after yesterday's closing bell (judging from intraday traders' point of view in our channel).

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Let's mve right into the charts (all courtesy of ) - today's full scale article contains 5 more of them, with commentaries.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq

The volume and overlaid price chart with sectoral comparisons tells the full story - major downside surprises are unlikely, and dips are to be bought. XLRE, XLP and XLU declining together with select XLV stocks (see how my bearish pick LLY presented Monday , fell? These intraday reversals, such closings of bullish gaps, were the most telling features, together with Russell 2000 keeping its mojo and doing great). That's where your outperformance and underperformance is in equities.

Gold, Silver and Miners

This is a chart with bearish momentum that must be respected as the dollar's ascent isn't merely a function of yields, but of geopolitics as well. Yesterday, we have seen strong day two in the red out of the path all the way to the top and then down, as called for clients .

Crude Oil

Neither oil nor copper have recovered much, and it doesn't look to be getting fast on the table really. As money will flow into the US, it'll be (growth and select other) equities, crypto and the dollar that will steal the spotlight.

It's a very valid question - why cut if there is no recession ahead, but the expectations pressure on the Fed is high today.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates. Forget not the lively intraday Telegram channels for indices, stocks, gold and oil - here is how you can join any advantageous combination of these .

Go beyond the free Monica's Insider Club serving instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.