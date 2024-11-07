Boy Throws Magnets Deep Into The Ganga To Collect Coins, Netizens Say 'Main Be Join Karne Wala Hu...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) One of India's most sacred rivers-the Ganges -is not only prayed by people but also the river where millions of Indians perform various religious rituals. Apart from quenching the people's thirst, the Ganga river also provides water for irrigation for farmers.

Among the religious beliefs, Hindus and other Indians believe bathing in the Ganges washes away all sins. Also, if someone donates coins in its waters, it is believed that the sacred river fulfils the wishes of devotees.

With devotees donating coins in the water, several people could be seen retrieving these donated coins from the river. These people use magnets to extract coins and other metallic objects. This has become a source of livelihood for many families.

A recent video that went viral on social media shows a boy taking his boat to the middle of the river and tossing a magnet into the water. He ties the magnet to a rope and throws it in, patiently waiting for it to sink to the riverbed. Slowly, he pulls up the magnet and smiles as he can see coins clinging to it.

The boy, while speaking on the camera, appeared excited and stated that his family survives solely on the money retrieved by the magnet. He even mentioned that he also finds gold and silver items occasionally.

Following the video shared on Instagram , it has garnered 6.2 million views. Many have commented on the video.

Here are a few comments:

