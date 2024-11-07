Russian Foreign Minister Says Moscow Ready For Talks If US Proposes

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov stated that if Washington takes an initiative following Donald Trump's re-election, Russia is prepared for an“open dialogue” with the United States.

On Thursday, November 7, Lavrov added,“We will see if there are any proposals for dialogue from the administration. I reiterate, it wasn't us who severed relations, and it isn't up to us to propose their restoration.”

Lavrov emphasized at a press conference,“We have never rejected contact with anyone; dialogue is always better than isolating ourselves from one another.”

The senior Russian diplomat acknowledged that if an initiative from Washington comes without unilateral demands, Moscow is ready to engage in discussions. He stated,“We are prepared to discuss where we stand and how we should move forward with Washington.”

Sergey Lavrov described the problems in Russia-U.S. relations as“very deep” and commented that American elites believe they should suppress their international rivals.

Lavrov's comments about keeping doors open for dialogue with Washington following Trump's victory come amid concerns expressed by several European countries and U.S. allies over Trump's win.

President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on his victory during a phone call on Wednesday evening.

Lavrov's openness to dialogue suggests that Russia is willing to reset its diplomatic approach, but only if the U.S. approaches without demands that challenge Russian interests. This conditional readiness points to Russia's focus on equality and mutual respect in international relations.

As both countries navigate complex geopolitical challenges, Lavrov's statements underscore a cautious optimism about possible engagement. While challenges remain, this willingness to communicate could pave the way for incremental improvements in bilateral relations, potentially benefiting global stability.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram