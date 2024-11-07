Khalilzad Urges Immediate Release Of Imran Khan, Calls Detention 'Unjustified'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has called on Pakistan's military leadership to justify the ongoing detention of former Prime Imran Khan following Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

In a post on social X on Thursday, November 7, Khalilzad questioned Pakistan's Chief of Staff, General Asim Munir, urging the release of Khan and others detained without fair judicial proceedings, sparking renewed debate over the of figures in Pakistan.

Khalilzad stated,“With Trump's victory in the #USA election, how would General Asim Munir explain the ongoing unjustified imprisonment of his friend Imran Khan{?}.” He added that“It is time to release Imran Khan and others who are being held without a fair judicial process.”

Khalilzad's comments come at a time of heightened political tensions in Pakistan, where the former Prime Minister Imran Khan remains incarcerated. Khalilzad's post draws attention to the lack of a transparent judicial process, advocating for Khan's immediate release.

With Donald Trump's re-election, Khalilzad implies that U.S.-Pakistan relations could undergo changes, perhaps influencing Pakistan's internal approach to justice and political freedom. The former ambassador appears to urge Pakistani authorities to reassess their approach to political opposition.

Khalilzad's statement has raised questions about Pakistan's judicial integrity, as he links the political scenario in the U.S. to Pakistan's handling of opposition figures.

The former diplomat's remarks also reflect international scrutiny, as human rights organizations have voiced similar concerns over Imran Khan's detention without fair trial rights. Khalilzad's post thus highlights a pressing need for judicial reform.

Imran Khan was removed from his role as Pakistan's Prime Minister in 2022 after a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was influenced by foreign forces and rival political factions.

Following his ouster, Khan faced several legal cases, culminating in his imprisonment in 2023. His supporters claim these charges are politically driven to hinder his influence and future election participation

