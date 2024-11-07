Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Senior Minister' Forcing 'Play-Fair Businesses' To Praise PM Modi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a tweet following the release of his recent op-ed, leader Rahul Gandhi made an allegation against the government, claiming that several "play-fair businesses" have been pressured by a "senior minister" to praise Prime Narendra Modi and the government's programs on social media.

The minister in question has not been mentioned in the tweet by Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi wrote, "After my article, many play-fair businesses are telling me that a senior Minister has been calling and forcing them to say good things on social about PM Modi and the govt's programs. Proves my point exactly!"





This statement came after Rahul Gandhi 's op-ed in The Indian Express, in which he criticized monopolistic practices in India, alleging that powerful corporations and business leaders were operating under coercive pressure from the government. He emphasized that businesses were often forced into compliance with the government's wishes, stifling competition and innovation in the process.

Rahul Gandhi 's remarks follow ongoing debates about the role of corporate interests in shaping political discourse and policy in the country.

Rahul Gandhi criticizes monopolistic practices

In the op-ed, Rahul Gandhi drew a stark comparison between the colonial-era East India Company and today's corporate monopolies, accusing them of stifling competition. Rahul Gandhi argued that India's loss of freedom was not due to foreign invasions but rather due to the chokehold of monopolistic corporations that manipulate the system.

"The original East India Company wound up over 150 years ago, but the raw fear it then generated is back. A new breed of monopolists has taken its place. They have amassed colossal wealth, even as India has become far more unequal and unfair for everybody else. Our institutions no longer belong to our people, they do the bidding of monopolists. Lakhs of businesses have been decimated and India is unable to generate jobs for her youth," Rahul Gandhi wrote.